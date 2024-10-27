PUD pointed out that more than eight million venezuelans are still waiting for the CNE to publish the official records

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) recalled this Friday that more than eight million Venezuelans are still waiting for the National Electoral Council to publish the detailed official records (actas) of the presidential election on July 28th.

lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

Through a message on their X account, they supported the decision made by Brazil to veto the entry of Chavismo into the BRICS due to a “breach of trust”, after Nicolás Maduro promised to deliver the “actas” (records) that supposedly confirmed his reelection, although he has not done so.

“Like the Brazilian government, 89 days after the June 28th election, more than 8 million Venezuelans are still waiting for the CNE to publish the detailed official records showing the overwhelming victory of Edmundo González,” wrote the Unitary Platform.