Breaking down the stigma and promoting support, key aspects for suicide prevention in Venezuela

September 10th of each year marks World Suicide Prevention Day, an initiative of the International Association for Suicide Prevention endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Throughout the month, called “Yellow September”, mental health professionals, activists and organizations are dedicated to raising awareness about this phenomenon that, for the WHO, represents “a public health problem”.

“Changing the narrative about suicide” is the motto for 2024, where the WHO proposes to change from a culture of silence and stigmatization to one of understanding, support and preventive action.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the suicide rate in the Americas has increased by 17% between 2000 and 2019.

“One of the biggest obstacles to suicide prevention is the associated stigma, which can discourage people from seeking the necessary care. Suicide is often misinterpreted as an act of weakness, selfishness or even a crime,” said PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa. “It is urgent to replace this harmful narrative with one that promotes understanding, healing and recovery for all those who have been affected at some point and those who have lost loved ones,” he added.

In the case of Venezuela, psychologist and suicide prevention activist Anyiseth Sequera indicated that according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence, it is estimated that in 2023 there were around 2,358 deaths by suicide, which translates into an approximate rate of 8.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The report reveals that these results represent an increase of 6.5% compared to 2022, when around 2,173 deaths by suicide were recorded, a rate of 7.7.

For the specialist, the main tool when preventing suicide is to talk about the subject from a responsible perspective so that in this way the stigmatizing discourse that exists in society around the phenomenon can be changed.

“How can prevention be done if this is not talked about? How can prevention be done if this is unknown? How can people who live with suicidal tendencies talk about it if it is such a stigmatic phenomenon? The stigma is broken by talking, removing this fear in relation to the phenomenon,” said the graduate in Social Communication.

Warning signs

The psychologist explained that there are verbal and non-verbal signs that can indicate that a person does not want to continue living and may attempt suicide.

She explained that among the verbal signs, some people express phrases like “I want to die” or “I feel that my existence has no value,” while among the non-verbal signs, social isolation stands out. She added that another type of manifestation occurs when the individual decides to give away their belongings. “It is like saying goodbye in a sublime and subtle way,” she said.

She pointed out that sometimes, people continue to keep a smile on their face, but they no longer enjoy the activities that previously represented a moment of pleasure. “It is a phenomenon that merits active listening and observation,” she added.

The specialist highlighted the importance of being alert to all the signs that could indicate that a person has suicidal behavior or tendencies. “There are people who say: ‘Those who are going to commit suicide don’t tell others’ or ‘If they are really going to do it, they don’t say it. ’ These are all myths that surround suicide,” she said.

Be careful with your words

The specialist pointed out that once a person tells someone in their environment that they no longer want to live, the response that should be given must be aimed at making them feel supported and suggesting that they seek psychological and psychiatric assistance.

“You have to be very careful with the words that are usually used and ideas stated. It is important to know how to behave and ask ‘How can I help you?’ Expressions like ‘Well, finish it already’ should be avoided (…) The call to people who are close to individuals who see these cognitive and behavioral changes, really a word of affection, of encouragement, even from silence can also be accompanied,” she indicated.

Specialized help

When asked about how to take care of mental health when an individual is going through situations where emotional pain, difficulties and uncertainty prevail, the specialist said that it is important to recognize and validate all emotions, both positive and negative. “While it is true that there are scenarios that overwhelm us, it is important to understand that vulnerability must be navigated,” she said.

However, she pointed out that if the person feels that he cannot manage his emotions on his own, he should seek professional psychological support to navigate all the scenarios.

“The call for the person who lives with this behavior, who has these types of thoughts, who feels that the scenarios are overwhelming him, the important thing is that he understands that he is not alone, that life would not be the same if he is not there, that it is important to talk and ask for help,” she emphasized.

She added that to take care of emotions, it is necessary to learn to identify them, as well as to know what things are pleasant to the individual and what are not, so that when he feels that he does not like something he can make the decision to “move” and change his reality. “We must be honest with ourselves and understand that no pain is forever,” she said.

Sequera commented that some of the institutions that offer free psychological help in Venezuela are the Venezuelan Federation of Psychologists (IG @fpv_ve), Civil Protection, the “One call, one life” program of SNC Pharma (@sncpharma), among others.

Strategies for prevention

Sequera pointed out that suicide is a public health warning that must be addressed, not only by mental health professionals such as psychiatrists and psychologists, but also by the media, sociologists, educators, economists, government entities and private institutions.

According to a publication on September 9th by PAHO on its website, there are evidence-based strategies that are effective in preventing suicide. These include reducing access to the means used for suicide, addressing contextual factors that affect men and women differently, developing socio-emotional skills in adolescents, and promoting early detection and timely treatment. In addition, they indicate that it is crucial for the media to report responsibly.

“Implementing these strategies requires concrete and coordinated measures, not only by the healthcare sector, but through multisectoral approaches that include the entire government and society,” said Dr. Barbosa, director of PAHO.