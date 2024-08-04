The people of Lara took to the streets once again to protest peacefully

In Lara State, Barquisimeto was the epicenter of the rallies called by the opposition leader, María Corina Machado this Saturday, August 3rd, bringing together civil society, local leaders and social fighters in the ‘Plaza Macario Yépez’, Avenida Venezuela and Avenida Florencio Jiménez, respectively.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

With slogans, banners and the Venezuelan flag, the ‘Barquisimetanos’ once again demanded the official records of every poll station of the election while rejecting the bulletins issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In Cabudare, residents gathered in ‘Plaza Los Ilustres’, while in Carora, the rally took place in the ‘Plaza Ambrosio Oropeza’, where they sang the national anthem.

In these three municipalities, the most populous of Lara State, this day of peaceful protest for freedom and democracy took place without any setbacks.