According to expert the abstentions of some countries in the OAS decision leaves paths open on Venezuelan case

The non-approval of the resolution on the alleged complaint of electoral fraud in Venezuela in the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), which took place this Wednesday, “what is not seen” is what should be read according to the coordinator of the Center for Border and Integration Studies (CEFI) of the University of Los Andes Táchira, Carlos Casanova.

“The speeches must be reviewed, but the speeches of those who did not vote in favor of the resolution must be seenalso: they are demanding exactly the same thing, transparency, control, auditing, verification and presentation of the minutes. This is the spirit of what the entire political body of the OAS wants, regardless of whether they did not vote in the resolution. That means that they leave an open, more direct path for Brazil, Mexico and Colombia in relation to the government of Venezuela, to say that they are not closing the doors,” said Professor Casanova.

“The Carter Center, which is the only international organization validated by the National Electoral Council, invited by the National Government, gave its report. What is the international community doing? Paying attention to the report of the person who was invited by the government of Venezuela to be an observer. And what has the observer said? That it did not comply with the required standards. We are in the presence of a circumstance that interests internal factors in Venezuela, but that also interests external factors, because it can then be considered that this can be a precedent of how to act for the rest of the countries in a year, in two years,” he clarified.

He expressed that “it is important to return to the democratic spirit, the ‘esprit de corps’ in the OAS, because this can set a very bad precedent and it is precisely what they do not want to see repeated in any other country.”

According to the CEFI Coordinator, “democracy is very weak and needs committed men, but when populism puts an end to democracy, ‘esprit de corps’ is required to be able to recompose both the spirit and the democratic conditions in the country.”

He insisted that it is up to the authorities of the CNE to present the minutes, as is established by the Electoral Law, but the time for presentation has already expired to say if there were any irregularities.