With whistles, banners and slogans, Venezuelan citizens gathered in several cities of Bolívar State

Residents of Ciudad Bolívar, Ciudad Guayana and Upata, took to the streets this Wednesday, July 30th, with banners, whistles, pots and slogans to ask that the pollinc machine reports be made public and democratic candidate Edmundo González Urrutia be proclaimed President of Venezuela.

Pableysa Ostos / Corresponsalía lapatilla.com

After 10:30 in the morning, the citizens began to gather at agreed points. In the case of Ciudad Guayana there were three: in Unare at the hot corner, La Churuata and the Chilemex roundabout in Puerto Ordaz. The first two rallies moved after noon to the Chilemex roundabout and then everyone headed towards Las Américas Avenue and gathered at the CVG Monument Plaza.

“This is for you, son, I haven’t seen you in 3 years. Freedom,” read a banner held by a woman. Her son is 17 years old and left Venezuela with his father when he was 14. “First they were in Brazil, then they decided to emigrate to the United States, they did it through the jungle, now they live there,” the woman said in tears.

In Upata, Piar Municipality, southern Bolívar State, the repressive forces of Chavismo dispersed the rally with tear gas.