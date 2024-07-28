Meganalisis: Ante la desinformación publicamos el Exit Poll más reciente 

A continuación, compartimos el primer boletín Exit Poll de hoy 28 de julio, levantado a las 11 am, y que no se había publicado en respeto a lo establecido por el CNE.
BASTA DE ABUSOS E IRRESPETO DE LAS NORMATIVAS ELECTORALES
La empresa oficialista @Hinterlaces posteó hoy en twitter y luego en instagram a las 12:37pm, un boletín de exit poll, CON UNA VULGAR MANIPULACIÓN DE LA VERDAD. https://t.co/mFiE68fTJf pic.twitter.com/gHedZZmSgx
— Encuestadora Meganalisis (@Meganalisis) July 28, 2024
