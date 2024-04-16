Lara State farmers in Bobare denounce massive poisoning of goats

At least 12 goats were poisoned in the La Puerta sector of the town of Bobare, Iribarren municipality of Lara State in Venezuela’s midwest (Zona Centro-Occidental).

lapatilla.com correspondent

The complaint was voiced by producers in the area, who detailed that these animals free range graze, so they often graze on the land of other inhabitants of the sector and which are mostly not delimited or fenced in.

In this sense, they blame the owner of a piece of land for the killing, who was supposedly upset by the entry of the cattle into his land, and that is why he would have decided to retaliate against them.

They point out in a video broadcast through social networks that the alleged perpetrator mixed poison in the drinking water, which is why the goats died instantly after seizures.

CICPC (Investigative police) officers from Lara State are already carrying out the investigations inherent to the case.