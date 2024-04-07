NYC Venezuelan Softball League celebrates its first anniversary in New York

The Venezuelan community in New York is full of enthusiasm as it celebrates the first anniversary of its Softball League, an initiative created by Tiuna Pacheco and Jose Carrero, which has been promoting the sport and strengthening community ties since its inception.

Over the past year, the league has become a beacon of camaraderie, fun and friendly competition, aimed at promoting the sport of softball and strengthening community ties among Venezuelans in New York.

“We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of our Softball League and reflect on the positive impact it has had on our community in such a short time,” said Jose Carrero.

“Since day one, our league has been a place where friends have become family, and we are excited to see what the future may hold.”

Starting in April, the NYC Venezuelan Softball League will begin its new season activities at Harvey Park, located at 144 St., Whitestone Exwy. between 15 Ave. and 20 Ave, Whitestone, NY 11357.

Those interested in joining the league can contact us through our Instagram account @lvsbnyc for more information and details on how to participate.

The league’s first anniversary celebration is just the beginning of what promises to be another exciting year for softball, friendship and community.

As the league moves into the future, it remains committed to its mission of promoting sports and fostering unity among members of the Venezuelan community.

Press release