The Tienditas community on Táchira State’s border in Venezuela, protests the lack of drinking water supply

During the afternoon of Tuesday, March 12th, the inhabitants of this border region of the Pedro María Ureña Municipality of Táchira State carried out a protest because they have not received drinking water in more than a month.

lapatilla.com correspondent

A neighbor from the community came out to protest with a loudspeaker and a microphone to encourage neighbors to come out and protest, since everyone is affected by the failures in public services.

Residents blocked the road in the border area as a sign of protest.