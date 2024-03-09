Women in Mérida raised their voices against cases of impunity and gender violence in Venezuela

This March 8th, women from Merida marched in rejection of impunity in cases of gender violence and the inaction of State agencies in guaranteeing justice.

Jesús Quintero / Correspondent lapatilla.com

With banners and slogans they toured the streets of the city center to demand answers, among others, to the case of Betty Angulo, of whom there has been no trace since September 4, 2023.

Non-governmental organizations have documented at least 201 cases of femicides in 2023 alone, and to date not all have been resolved or even prosecuted by the Venezuelan justice system.

The peaceful protest culminated in the Rectorate of the University of Los Andes (ULA), where the rector Mario Bonucci, accompanied by the other university authorities, reported that with the majority of the vote of the University Council the Internal Regulations of the ULA for Prevention and Care were approved in cases of Gender-based Violence against Women or in cases of Discrimination.

In the Aula Magna of this university recognitions were given to outstanding women in different social, cultural and academic fields of Mérida.