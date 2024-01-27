Up to 184 hectares consumed by vegetation fires in Táchira in western Venezuela

During the last 12 days, the action of the flames has increased by 120% compared to what was recorded in 2023, when 37 hectares had been burnt as opposed to the 184 hectares at present, so the efforts to control wildfires have intensified.

The Director of Civil Protection Táchira, Yesnardo Canal, reported that in the ‘Páramo El Zumbador’ (Zumbador highlands), the fire has razed 160 hectares, and there 210 hands from different municipal and regional organizations continue to fight the fire.

Likewise, he indicated that the spread of the flames could be related to some agricultural interventions (not managed in the best way) and other factors such as the action of bottles that cause the so-called “magnifying glass phenomenon” that, through a solar radiation process, causes the ignition of dry vegetation and wildfires.