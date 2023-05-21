AQ Podcast | Venezuela: A View From The Ground

Posteado en: Actualidad

Caracas-based journalist Ana Vanessa Herrero on what Venezuelans are thinking about the Nicolás Maduro regime, the economy and elections that are scheduled for next year

By Americas Quarterly

May 18, 2023

From the outside looking in, it’s hard to understand what is happening in Venezuela these days. On the one hand Nicolás Maduro seems stronger than he’s been in years. The Venezuelan economy seems to have bottomed out, after years of terrible crisis. And the opposition is divided and struggling to connect with the Venezuelan people. On the other, the opposition and the Maduro government are back at the negotiating table and there is a sense that elections scheduled for 2024 might improve the political climate, even if those involved know that those elections won’t be free and fair. On this week’s episode, Brian Winter spoke to journalist Ana Vanessa Herrero, The Washington Post correspondent in Caracas, about how Venezuelans are faring economically, how most people see the Maduro regime and the latest developments in the Venezuelan opposition as they prepare for primaries and elections.

…

…