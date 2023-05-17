Venezuelan nurses legally emigrate to North America and Europe with job offers and certified documents

The College of Nurses reported that in Anzoátegui State alone, more than 1,000 healthcare professionals have left their posts to migrate to other countries where they are offered better living and working conditions.

Correspondent la patilla.com

Nurses are requested by hospitals in Latin America and Europe in countries like Spain, France and Italy. Also in healthcare centers in Canada and more recently in the United States.

Without thinking twice, some professionals leave and others, although they do not want to leave, still emigrate, since in other countries they earn up to 5,000 times more than what they earn in Venezuela.

In the union they assure that a single nurse must attend between 40 to 100 patients in any ward, redouble shifts, attend various areas, because every day they are fewer and fewer.

Zuleida Cuibas, President of the Anzoátegui College of Nurses, says that they have not been valued as they deserve. “A Venezuelan nursing professional is highly valued abroad, (nurses) are called and hired, they receive a good salary, they have a quality of life, and in Anzoátegui State more than 1,000 nurses have preferred to quit and leave Venezuela looking for improvements”.

This is what has happened during the last two years. Those who remain in the country say they are still fighting for wages, but they cannot even go out to protest, because the deficit is so high that they must refuse to leave patients unattended despite working in deplorable conditions.