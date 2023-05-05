“Shoddy” gasoline, a mean assault against vehicles in Margarita

This Wednesday, May 3rd, after 4:30 pm a 23-seat Inbus model vehicle of the Cóndor brand, white license plate number 24A67A0 belonging to the Francisco Fajardo line, caught fire, which brought the number of burned vehicles in Margarita to four in less than one month.

Dexcy Guédez // Correspondent lapatilla.com

The incident occurred on Paulino Romero Street, Macho Muerto township, in front of the church in the García Municipality. The driver of the unit was Carlos Silva and, reportedly, the bus was carrying passengers. Fortunately nobody was harmed.

The first case occurred on Sunday, April 9th, at Las Garzas residences in the Costa Azul neighborhood in the Mariño Municipality, when a red Volkswagen beetle, model 1998, license plate AA26200, driven by Ángel Monasterio, caught fire.

The owner told officers of the Fire Department that he had run out of gasoline and decided to push the car to his house, when it suddenly caught fire that almost completely consumed the vehicle.

The next day, another incident involved a B13 Nissan brand vehicle, color gray, license plate AG387CV, owned by Rafael Crespo, which caught fire while refueling at the San Antonio service station, “Juan Bautista Arismendi” Avenue in the island of Margarita.

The fire department officials acted opportunely, and only part of the engine was affected by the flames and thus suffered partial damage.

On Tuesday, April 11th, on Camino Real Street in “La Capilla” sector in Valle Verde, García Municipality, the flames completely consumed a gray Kia Prestige Van, license plate O13741, with 14 seats, belonging to the public transport line “The Marites”.

Like the previous cases, the situation is attributed to the very poor quality of the gasoline that PDVSA is distributing throughout the country.