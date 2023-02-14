Young people from Carabobo prepare for “forceful participation” in the primaries

Young people from different opposition political parties in Carabobo stated that they are strengthening ties with all democratic forces and are preparing to give a forceful participation in the primary elections, where the opposition candidate who will face the ruling party in the next presidential elections will be chosen.

By La Patilla

Feb 13, 2023

During a press conference, Anna Poggioli, general secretary of the Youth for Social Democracy in Carabobo, pointed out it is necessary everyone’s effort and articulated work to consolidate unity as a frontal strategy to confront Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

She mentioned that this generation of young people has had to undertake a democratic struggle to recover the quality of life, freedom and a country with opportunities for growth. She stated that young people in Venezuela live with anguish and “incessant worries” about the future.

“This is not a fight of political parties, it is a fight of people who believe in and deserve better living conditions. We believe that Venezuela has more to offer. It is not necessary to be a member of a political party to offer a change in the country and we can all give our bit for the change that everyone needs,” she said.

For his part, Jhonderson García, coordinator of political affairs for the youth of Primero Justicia in Carabobo, ratified the request to the National Electoral Council (CNE) to install registration and update points of the Permanent Electoral Registry in every municipality in the state.

“It is centralized, there is only one point in Valencia. How does a person who is in Morón come to Valencia? It is totally complicated,” he pointed out. In addition, he demanded that the social and political rights of young people be respected.

In the activity were present young people belonging to Primero Justicia, Un Nuevo Tiempo, Acción Democrática, Voluntad Popular, Encuentro Ciudadano and the Federation of University Centers (Student union) of the University of Carabobo.

