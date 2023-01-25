Opposition pre-candidates begin to meet with the National Primary Commission

Posteado en: Actualidad

“I am going to describe this meeting that we have had with the Primary Commission as very auspicious, with a great sense of cordiality, with the purpose of specifying details related to the primary process,” he said.

By La Patilla

Jan 24, 2023

The meeting attended by leaders of “La Causa R”, among them Andrea Tavares, General Secretary of the party, exposed the situation of democratic unity and their position regarding some aspects that concern the election.

“The state of unity in which we operate now in the Unitary Platform has been hit, unity must be rebuilt with force and for that there is a policy that we have been proposing, which is the presidential primaries,” said Velásquez.

The presidential candidate emphasized that part of the reconstruction of the Unity transits through the celebration of primaries.

After leaving the meeting, he offered statements to the media and reported that issues such as the participation and involvement of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in the primary process, the electoral registry, the type of voting and participation were also addressed.

“This will be a citizen’s process, internal to the (Venezuelan) democratic factors and therefore must be directed and organized by civil society, in this case, by the National Commission for Primaries,” he said.

Mr. Velásquez highlighted the work being carried out by each of the members of the aforementioned commission. In his opinion, it is “very professional and important.”

The leader stated that La Causa R made a series of recommendations related to the participation of Venezuelans abroad.

“I would dare to say that the progress of the primaries is positive and it is very difficult for it to be stopped,” he concluded.

