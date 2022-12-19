95% electricity service restored in El Castaño two months after the landslide

Posteado en: Actualidad

95% of the electrical service in El Castaño has been restored after the landslide that occurred in the north of the city of Maracay on October 17th of this year.

By La Patilla

Dec 18, 2022

Furthermore, the remaining 5% corresponds to the work of replacing poles and power lines in the “Potrero” sector of the “Palmarito” urbanization.

Regarding the water service, the Chavista Mayor’s Office of the Girardot Municipality explained that the collection and supply of white water was restored, but still missing is the replacement of damaged pipes in order to guarantee the vital liquid to the Palmarito and El Castaño sectors in their entirety.

They also detailed that after the operations to remove earth, rubble, and rocks, as well as the clearing of roads and channeling of watercourses with heavy machinery were finished, they began the “formal restitution of the pavement structure, restitution of curbs, sidewalks and hot mix asphalt placement.”

However, Luiraima Salazar, a geological engineer from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), said that the works being carried out by the mayor’s office do not have the necessary conditions to stabilize the “Palmarito” ravine that produced the landslide on October 17th.

“Mr. Mayor, could you explain what kind of hydraulic works are being built to stabilize the stream, to control flows and select sediments from upstream? Can you show the construction plans? Why do these workers build like this?” She published in her Twitter account.

