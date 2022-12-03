The Chamber of Commerce of Maracaibo foresees better working conditions for 2023

The Maracaibo Chamber of Commerce presented the results of the second Regional Compensation and Benefits survey, which showed that in 2022, the companies consulted increased the recruitment of personnel by 58%.

By: Correspondent La Patilla

43% of the companies consulted assured an increase in the total number of workers during the current year. While 15% reported that they maintained their staff size with reference to the previous year.

The report revealed that the so-called “emotional salary” is paid in physical US currency, in cash.

Regarding the benefits and variables of this “emotional” salary, completely aimed at covering deficiencies at a professional level and improving the worker’s ability to perform his job, has become ever more important. This is why it can be observed that 88% of companies grant other extra benefits for Routes and Transportation Assistance and 78% apply strategies to improve the training of hired personnel.

Regarding the increases granted to workers, 32% of the companies reported that they made 3 salary adjustments during the year and 53% of the sample mentioned that the increases ranged between 1 to 50%.