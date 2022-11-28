Anzoátegui seeks new oil in tourism

Between modernity and history, Anzoátegui State seeks to become the first Venezuelan tourist destination in the world with the construction of innovative ecological hotels and the expansion of the service network.

By La Patilla – Jesus Albino

Nov 27, 2022

National and international private investment would be the key to migration from an economy that is 80% dependent on oil extraction and refining, to tourism. Although the state has 2 of the largest refineries in Latin América and the largest proven oil reserves in the world in the Orinoco heavy crude belt.

At least 150 tour operators from countries such as Malaysia, México, Russia, South África, Poland, Colombia, among other countries, have shown interest in including Venezuela and particularly Anzoátegui among their offers.

The proposal is diverse, ranging from the rescue and exploitation of architectural treasures from the colonial era, its traditional sun and beach destination, to adding attractions such as hot springs, rivers, and a multi-diverse mountain climate.

“In the morning you can be on the beach, in 5 minutes you arrive at a river or hot springs and you end the day 10 minutes later in a mountain climate with fog and everything,” said Dannys Guevara, a tour operator.

Some destinations like Guanta, present extreme sports opportunities such as climbing waterfalls and mountains, rafting, natural caves, and agro-tourism.

For those who love marine sports, Lechería brings on the proposal that is gaining more and more strength, with sailing, kayaking, paragliding, windsurfing, kitesurfing, due to the ideal winds and its warm waters, as well as an enviable gastronomic offer with restaurants for all types of tastes that go from the traditional arepas and empanadas to gourmet proposals with signature cuisine.

The ecology, the deserts and beaches suitable for surfing are in the west, an incredible proposal with impressive scenarios such as the Unare and Puerto Píritu lagoons, where up to 50 species of birds between native and migratory live at their best moments.

Tradition and culture framed in colonial settings such as the historic center of Barcelona, cobbled streets in Clarines, are other destinations.

Modernity and the history of oil, with settings that have inspired works of literature such as the novel “Oficina Número Uno” in El Tigre, also have a place among the proposals that, if carried out consistently and with respect for legal guarantees to investors could turn tourism into the entity’s new oil.

