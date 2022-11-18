Venezuela asks World Court to throw out Guyana border case

Venezuela told judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that they should throw out a case filed by Guyana in a long-running border dispute, which could determine which country has rights to offshore oil and gas fields.

By Reuters – Stephanie van den Berg

Nov 17, 2022

Guyana brought a case in 2018 asking the court to confirm the border was established by a 1899 arbitration process between Venezuela and the then-colony of British Guiana.

“We will demonstrate Guyana’s claim is inadmissible,”

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told the court, which is the United Nations’ highest for resolving disputes between states.

Venezuela had ramped up its claims to a huge, sparsely populated area west of the Essequibo River after oil was discovered offshore.

The Venezuelan government wants to resolve the border dispute in direct talks with Guyana, but the latter insists it has been already regulated with the 1899 settlement.

…

…