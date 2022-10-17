Colombo-Venezuelan Guerrillas Investigation Makes Global Headlines

InSight Crime’s most recent investigation, “The Colombo-Venezuelan Guerrillas: How Colombia’s War Migrated to Venezuela,” has received massive media attention, making headlines in Colombian, Venezuelan, and international outlets like CNN, El Espectador, Newsweek, RCN, El Colombiano, El Pitazo, Blu Radio, and EFE wire service, among many more. InSight Crime co-director Jeremy McDermott also participated in several interviews with Caracol Radio and 88.9FM.

By Insight Crime

Oct 14, 2022

You can watch last week’s panel discussion on the #BinationalGuerrillas with English subtitles.

InSight Crime investigator Alex Papadovassilakis authored an opinion piece for the Washington Post related to our investigation on timber trafficking on the Guatemala-México border, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-México Border.”

Meanwhile, McDermott also featured in a video by The Economist that looked at how Mexican cartels have become the leading producers of illegal synthetic drugs.

